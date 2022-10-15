You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149

October 14, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 10 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 149 (Exit 65). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area.

