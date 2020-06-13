SANDWICH – Two vehicles collided in Sandwich around 3:10 AM Saturday leaving one vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Route 6A at Beach Plum Circle. Firefighters extricated the driver of the overturned vehicle who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other driver was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Two vehicles collided causing one to roll over in Sandwich
June 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
