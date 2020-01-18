You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two wanted for robbery in New Bedford arrested in Wareham

January 17, 2020

WAREHAM – Two individuals wanted in New Bedford for armed robbery were arrested by Wareham Police early Friday morning. Luis Santos and Kerstyn Gross were placed in custody at separate locations by officers of the midnight shift.

Kerstyn Gross

At 12:15 a.m. Officer Robert McLain and Sergeant Daniel Henderson arrested Kerstyn Gross (22), of East Freetown, on Depot Street, after responding to a disturbance call. At the time of the arrest she had four warrants.

Luis Santos

Later, at about 2:00 a.m., Sergeant Henderson and Officer Ryan Gomes went to an address at Brandy Hill Apartments, where Mr. Santos was located and arrested after being ordered out of a bathroom. Luis Santos (21), of no certain address, was arrested on five active warrants from New Bedford District Court.

