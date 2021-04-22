YARMOUTH – Shortly after noon on Thursday there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Higgins Crowell Road and Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth involving two work trucks. One of the vehicles appeared to have then collided with a street sign before hitting a tree. The
Yarmouth Firefighters mitigated a fluid leak at the sene. No injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two work trucks collide in Yarmouth
April 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
