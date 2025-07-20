You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two year DEA investigation leads to mutliple drug seizures

July 20, 2025


BARNSTABLE – From DEA New England Division: The Cape Cod Resident Office has conducted a two year investigation which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, crack-cocaine, fentanyl and thousands of fake fentanyl and meth pills! This was a joint investigation with the Massachusetts State Police, Plymouth Police Department, Middleborough Police Department, Rochester Police Department, MA, Duxbury and Kingston Police! Great collaboration!

