Unexploded ordnance safely detonated on Nantucket

March 1, 2022

Nantucket Fire/CWN

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire reports they were notified this morning that the unexploded ordnance seen here was found buried in the downtown area during the removal of a tree stump on private property. NFD and Mass State Police secured the area while awaiting the arrival of MSP bomb technicians. The ordnance was transported to a remote location and safely detonated, which may have been heard across the island.

