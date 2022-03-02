NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire reports they were notified this morning that the unexploded ordnance seen here was found buried in the downtown area during the removal of a tree stump on private property. NFD and Mass State Police secured the area while awaiting the arrival of MSP bomb technicians. The ordnance was transported to a remote location and safely detonated, which may have been heard across the island.
Unexploded ordnance safely detonated on Nantucket
March 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
