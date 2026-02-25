(Updated 10:15 AM) Live blog – Day 3, the latest: serious dog bite in Yarmouth

Scroll down this article for the latest developments as Cape Cod continues to recover from the Blizzard of 2026.



8 AM update: The Town of Brewster reports that Town Hall is open today as a warming station from 9 AM-4 PM. Transportation may be provided – please call (508) 896-3701. No pets.

_____

From Chatham Fire: The percentage of customers without power was decreased to 56% overnight. We continue to work hard to identify the areas in town which will bring the most amount of people back online in the shortest amount of time. The Community Center is open if you need to warm up or charge your phone/device. A regional overnight shelter is open at Cape Cod Tech HS in Harwich. If you need transportation assistance, call the EOC at 508-945-5191.

_____

From the Town of Sandwich: Good morning, Sandwich,

We’re facing another cold day today with some light precipitation expected. Please continue to exercise extreme caution on the roadways. While the state travel ban has been lifted, we strongly recommend staying home if you are able while crews continue their work. Thank you for your patience and support– we are in this together!

POWER UPDATE

The Town has a dedicated Eversource liaison working with us again today to coordinate restoration efforts. Overnight, additional outages brought us back up to 7% without power, which is to be expected as the system stabilizes following historic damage. We have identified a list of grid priorities this morning and will continue working with the 21 Eversource line crews on the ground in Sandwich today to reach full power restoration across the town as soon as possible.

SNOW REMOVAL AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Our Department of Public Works crew continued to make progress on snow removal efforts in the subdivisions overnight. The Massachusetts National Guard will continue to support our DPW and public safety crews today– their personnel and heavy equipment have been an incredible asset, responding to more than 40 calls alongside local crews yesterday. We have requested additional outside resources to accelerate snow removal efforts and provide relief to our crews who have been working long hours day and night in incredibly challenging conditions.

WARMING CENTER AND REGIONAL SHELTERS

The Center for Active Living will open as a warming center at 9:00 AM today. The center will be open as a place to warm up and charge devices, but will not be open for recreational use.

_____

Slow but steady progress – as of 8 AM power outages which peaked at 164,000 are down to 115,000 customers.

9:30 AM update: A woman reportedly suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog in Yarmouth. Rescuers responded to a Dana’s Path residence and called for a MedFlight helicopter. The light snow falling today prevented the medevac from responding. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Update 10:15 AM: BREAKING: Falmouth officials advise that ***The Warming Center is being moved to Lawrence School.***

_____

Wellfleet Police Storm Update 10:00 AM — The Town of Wellfleet provides the following update regarding storm recovery efforts and available community resources.

A warming station is currently open at the Wellfleet Fire Department from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Officials are actively working to secure additional staffing to extend operating hours.

As of this update, approximately 98% of roads in Wellfleet are open and passable for travel. Residents are reminded to proceed with caution as cleanup operations continue.

Eversource Energy crews have begun restoration efforts in the area and will continue working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

The Town encourages residents to monitor official communication channels for ongoing updates and to check on neighbors, particularly seniors and vulnerable individuals.

For additional information, residents should contact Wellfleet Police Department or follow local emergency management updates.

_____

From Provincetown Police: Conwell Street is open at this time. The utility pole has been replaced. Use caution if biking or walking as there are wires still on the ground.

Johnson Street is still closed due to a utility pole needing repairs. Eversourse is on scene and assessing. Snow removal has begun in order to assist with repairs.

Winslow Street is closed between Jerome Smith and 2 Mayflower for Eversourse crews on scene. The VMCC is accessable from the Bradford Street entrance and High Pole Hill will be the only way to exit Winslow Street.

Please remember to avoid downed or low hanging wires. Our town is starting to receive power back in some areas and it is imperative that you stay cleat of Eversource crews and allow them to work. Thank you for your continued cooperation during this time.

12:00 PM update: Eversource said they have a “large complement” of crews on Cape Cod working to restore power. They put out what’s called a “global restoration” time of Friday night at midnight for 99% of power on Cape Cod to be restored.

They reported 118,000 people on Cape Cod without power as of late Wednesday morning.

Department of Public Utilities said Eversource had 2,000 crews in the area.

Three regional shelters remain open at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School (200 people), Barnstable Intermediate School (85 people) and Cape Cod Tech in Harwich (15 people).

Other shelters are also open at the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Community & Government Center, Provincetown Community Center and the Nantucket Intermediate School.

The Steamship Authority said they are operating on their full schedule.

Warming Centers are available at the following locations:

Bourne

Bourne Police Department

Address: 35 Armory Road, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532

Hours of operation: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pet policy: No pets allowed

Brewster

Brewster Town Hall

Address: 2198 Main Street, Brewster, MA

Hours of operation: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pet policy: No pets

Chatham

Chatham Community Center (Personal Care / Warming / Charging Center)

Address: 702 Main Street, Chatham, MA

Hours of operation: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Pet policy: Service animals only

Falmouth

Falmouth High School

Address: 874 Gifford Street, Falmouth, MA 02540

Hours of operation: Open until 9:30 PM

Pet policy: No pets allowed

Harwich

Public Safety Facility (Warming Center)

Address: 183 Sisson Road, Harwich, MA 02645

Hours of operation: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pet policy: Service animals only

Monomoy Regional High School (Warming Center)

Address: 75 Oak Street, Harwich, MA 02645

Hours of operation: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Pet policy: No pets allowed

Orleans

Orleans Town Hall

Address: 19 School Road, Orleans, MA 02653

Hours of operation: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sandwich

Sandwich Center for Active Living

Address: 70 Quaker Meetinghouse Road, Sandwich, MA

Hours of operation: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Pet policy: No pets

Truro

Truro Community Center

Address: 7 Standish Way, North Truro, MA 02652

Hours of operation: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wellfleet

Wellfleet Fire Station (Warming Center)

Address: 10 Lawrence Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Hours of operation: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Yarmouth

Family Table Collaborative

Address: 1338 Route 28, Yarmouth (former Riverway Lobster House)

Hours of operation: Not listed

Cape Cod will be on the edge of an ocean storm Thursday night into Friday but it’s not expected to result in any significant accumulation.

_____

A snag in power restoration efforts in Provincetown where power was starting to be restored. This scene in the far east end has knocked out most of the power in town again. Provincetown Police report that they and Provincetown Fire Department are on scene with a broken utility pole.

Commercial Street between Snail Road and the Bradford/Commercial Split is CLOSED to all vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Vehicles will be rerouted.

Power loss in this area is expected due to ongoing issue. The warming shelter is currently open for any residents in this area that may have lost power.

Thank you for your patience. We have Eversource crews responding to this area when possible to evaluate this issue.