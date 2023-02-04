Updated 8:30 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape

CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.

As temperatures plummet, the National Weather Service is warning ocean effect snow showers are developing offshore of the Cape. These showers will move onshore tonight, especially near Provincetown to Eastham areas. Snow accumulations will vary considerably, but a coating to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Roads will become snow covered and slippery across the Outer Cape. The other concern will be strong winds, which will result in poor visibility at times.

Locations impacted include…

Brewster, Provincetown, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

CWN will update this article as warranted.