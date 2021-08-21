Updated local Henri statements



BARNSTABLE COUNTY REGIONAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC), comprised of state, county, and local officials, first responders, emergency managers, elected officials, and other regional partners, met this morning to discuss the changes in storm guidance for Hurricane Henri. The next meeting will take place on Sunday at 10:00 AM.

Henri continues to intensify and is now a 75mph hurricane. It may continue to intensify until it reaches the cooler waters off the southern New England coast where steady weakening will ensue thereafter.

The timing on largest impact of storm force winds for our region is likely to begin early morning Sunday between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM, with peak winds in the late evening as Henri crosses the region’s latitude line. Sustained winds of 35-40 mph with gusts 55-60 mph are possible at the height of the storm. Surge values of 2-4 feet on the north side and 3-5 feet are still possible on the south. Tides will be astronomically high on Sunday and there is a potential for coastal flooding along the north and south side of Cape Cod, with the south side more likely to be more impacted. Check www.bcrepc.org for updates.

Steamship Authority reports all ferries running as scheduled today and will reassess the schedule on Sunday morning.

Nickerson State Park, Shawme-Crowell State Forest, Scussett Beach State Reservation, and Wellfleet Hollow State Campgrounds are closed during the storm. South Cape Beach in Mashpee will be closed this evening at 7:00 PM.

Preparations continue and are as followed:

All utilities are poised and prepared for the storm, all with additional crews on the Cape and Islands able to handle storm related damage, if necessary.

Shelter preparation continues to be on stand-by status and shelters. BCREPC will reassess during the storm/post-impact, and shelters will open, if necessary. The Medical Reserve Corps, Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on stand-by to help at shelters in the event they open. Note: there are 6 shelters in our region, and a shelter map is available on bcrepc.org.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management EOC partially activated this morning and will be fully activated tomorrow at 7:00 AM.

The Barnstable County Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) is currently on stand-by and anticipates fully activating Sunday morning at 8:00 AM, with hybrid support from partners. The MACC will be ready to help towns and local agencies with resources, information, and regional coordination during the storm. The MACC has sourced PPE in the event shelters need to be opened and have also sourced additional sandbags if towns require those.The public is strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly for the potential effects of Hurricane Henri. Personal preparedness tips and informational storm preparedness resources are provided at www.bcrepc.org. We encourage all resident and visitors to build a kit, plan, and stay informed.

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Emergency Operations Center will be operational beginning at midnight tonight. To report storm related hazards, such as trees or power lines down, or to inquire about storm related services please call the Falmouth EOC at 508-495-2602 beginning at midnight.

For any emergency, call 911

DENNIS – The track of now Hurricane Henri has not changed and is forecast to make landfall west of Cape Cod in the area of the Connecticut/Rhode Island border sometime on Sunday.

Cape Cod is expected to see winds start to increase from Henri on Sunday between 8-10am, and during the peak of the storm winds may reach 55-65 mph.

As a reminder the Dennis Transfer Station will close at noon on Sunday, and the town beaches will be closed. The Dennis Festival Days Antique Car Parade scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled.

With a storm such as this there is a likelihood that there will be power outages. If you do experience an outage, please call the Eversource outage line at 800-592-2000. Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment.

EASTHAM – The exact track of Henri has been difficult for forecasters to pinpoint. Overnight last night, the track was moved significantly to the west into Connecticut, but within the last couple of hours forecasters are seeing a move back to the east. The best estimate at this point is that we will experience tropical storm force winds here on the cape tomorrow with wind gusts in the 50-60mph range. These winds will begin sometime on Sunday morning and last into the early morning hours of Monday. With these winds, we may experience some minor tree damage and power outages. The Eastham Public Safety Team has been participating in regular conference calls with our partners withing Barnstable County and Eversource has assured us that they are prepared to handle any power outages that occur.

Those with boats still in the water and those who live in areas prone to flooding should continue to pay close attention to the forecast as we will experience moderate wind gusts, a 3-5 foot storm surge and the possibility of coastal flooding.

The Eastham Recreation and Beach Department will not staff the beach parking lots or the sticker office on Sunday due to the storm. Over the next few days, beach goers should be aware of possible high surf and rip currents caused by Henri.

The Eastham Public Safety Team will continue to monitor the forecast and conditions and will be staffed and prepared for any emergencies that arise.

If needed, we will bring you updated information tomorrow as the storm progresses.

Thank you and have a safe weekend.

HARWICH – From the NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center there isn’t a significant change in the forecast or potential landfall location.

It is noteworthy that the tropical storm warning has been re-established for the Cape area and several of the models show an Eastward shift.

Will this significantly increase the storm impact to Harwich?

While we can never be certain and due caution should be exercised, it doesn’t appear the the eastward shift will cause a significant change to our forecast. Harwich Police , Fire and Town Administration continue to monitor the track and public safety staffing has been increased to meet the threat.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the event.

U.S. COAST GUARD – Important Safety Messages from Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England as Hurricane HENRI Approaches our area

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. That is why boaters should heed to weather watches, warnings and small craft advisories.

Evacuate as necessary. If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate those in danger during the storm.

Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not secured properly, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure they are not actually people in distress.

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by HENRI. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Be prepared. Area residents should prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of HENRI through local television, radio and internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

EVERSOURCE – We’ve set up several staging areas across MA, including at the Cape Cod Mall. We’re also planning to open all five of our Emergency Operations Centers across the state in Boston, New Bedford, Southborough, Springfield, and Yarmouth.

