Updated: Vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for Falmouth Police lost control and overturned. The crash happened on Menauhant Road by Beach Street. The driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

From Falmouth Police: On Monday, November 18, 2024, at approximately 8:50 PM, Falmouth Police officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Homestead Lane for speeding. During the stop, officers identified the driver as Elijah Williams, 28, of Falmouth. While interacting with Williams, officers observed narcotics paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. When officers ordered him to exit the vehicle to conduct a search, Williams refused and ignored repeated commands to comply. As officers attempted to open the vehicle door, Williams put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene at a high rate of speed onto Maravista Ave.

A patrol unit in the area observed Williams’ vehicle speeding on Maravista Avenue. The officer attempted to conduct a stop however after estimating its speed at approximately 80 mph as it passed Teaticket Elementary School, any attempt to pursue was terminated due to public safety concerns. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle crashed in front of 178 Menauhant Road. Williams attempted to flee on foot but was quickly detained and taken into custody.

Elijah Williams was arrested and charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, Speeding, Failure to Stop, Marked Lanes Violation, and Possession of a Class B Drug. He was later bailed on personal recognizance. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Identification processed the crash scene.