CAPE COD – Utility workers continue to make progress restoring power following Wednesday’s windstorm. As of 8 AM 8,000 customers were without power on the Cape. 3,200 of those are in Bourne, with 2,000 in Barnstable. A new storm is expected to affect the region later today with rain and winds up to 40 MPH. While these winds pale in comparison to Wednesday’s, they could still being down a few weakened limbs causing a few additional scattered outages.

CWN will update this story through the day.