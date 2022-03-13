EASTHAM – A utility pole fire and downed wire along Route 6 near South Eastham Street in Eastham left about 1,000 Eversource customers without power and heat Sunday morning. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs.
Utility pole fire knocks out power to 1,000 customers in Eastham
March 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
