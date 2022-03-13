You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Utility pole fire knocks out power to 1,000 customers in Eastham

Utility pole fire knocks out power to 1,000 customers in Eastham

March 13, 2022

EASTHAM – A utility pole fire and downed wire along Route 6 near South Eastham Street in Eastham left about 1,000 Eversource customers without power and heat Sunday morning. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs.

