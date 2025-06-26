You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Utility pole struck by vehicle in Hyannis

Utility pole struck by vehicle in Hyannis

June 26, 2025

HYANNIS – A vehicle struck a utility pole and then reportedly left the scene in Hyannis. The incident happened about 8 AM at South and Sea Streets. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the pole will have to be replaced. Further details were not immediately available.

