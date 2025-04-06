You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Utility pole struck in collision involving Mass State Police cruiser in Harwich

Utility pole struck in collision involving Mass State Police cruiser in Harwich

April 6, 2025



HARWICH – A utility pole was struck in a crash involving a Mass State Police cruiser in Harwich. The collision happened shortly before 7 AM Sunday on Route 39 at John Joseph Road. No injuries were reported. 136 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash the cause of which is under investigation. Route 39 was closed in that stretch.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

