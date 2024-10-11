BOURNE – Bourne Police report that a minivan struck a utility pole on Waterhouse Road just after 7:30 AM Friday morning. As a result Waterhouse Road is closed and motorists headed to MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) will have to seek alternate routes. No serious injuries were reported. Eversource crews were called to check the pole.
Van strikes utility pole in Bourne
October 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
