NANTUCKET – Nantucket Police report that they were called to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a utility pole in the area of 76 Pleasant Street Thursday afternoon. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.
Photo by Nantucket Police/CWN
Van vs pole in Nantucket
December 26, 2019
