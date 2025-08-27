You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle backs into building in Barnstable

BARNSTABLEAbout 8:30 AM Wednesday morning, a vehicle backed into a building at the Village Green Apartments at 767 Independence Drive in Barnstable Village. A building inspector was called to the scene. There were no injuries reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

