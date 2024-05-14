HYANNIS – A vehicle burst into flames after striking a utility pole in Hyannis. The crash happened about 1:15 AM on Smith Street at Circle Drive. Luckily all four occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Utility crews were called to replace the pole.
Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into utility pole in Hyannis
May 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Brewster Town Voters Approve Sea Camps Plans
- Barnstable Getting New Fire Station in 2027
- Healthcare Leaders Gathered For Roundtable On Housing
- Former Sandwich School Becoming Affordable Housing
- MassDEP Recognizes Local Drinking Water Systems
- Mashpee Election Approves Next Phase Of Wastewater Project
- World War II Vet Turns 100, Honored By Massachusetts Legislature
- Comcast Awarding $80k to Expand Digital Equity on Cape
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Finalizes Artistic Director Candidates, 2024 Season, and more
- Healey Admin Announces Grants For Older Adult Social Programs
- SHORT: When architecture fosters community, a house serves as much more than just shelter
- WATCH: Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Draws Lawmaker Response
- State Rep. Chris Flanagan Faked a Mailer During Campaign, Violating Finance Law