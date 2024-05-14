You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into utility pole in Hyannis

Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into utility pole in Hyannis

May 14, 2024

HYANNIS – A vehicle burst into flames after striking a utility pole in Hyannis. The crash happened about 1:15 AM on Smith Street at Circle Drive. Luckily all four occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Utility crews were called to replace the pole.

