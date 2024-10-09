HYANNIS – A vehicle caught fire in the drive-thru of the Chick-Fil-A on Enterprise Road shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. The fire caused minor damage to the building which was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
Top photos by John P. Carroll; lower photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN
Vehicle catches fire in restaurant drive-thru in Hyannis
October 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
