Vehicle catches fire in restaurant drive-thru in Hyannis

October 9, 2024



HYANNIS – A vehicle caught fire in the drive-thru of the Chick-Fil-A on Enterprise Road shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. The fire caused minor damage to the building which was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
Top photos by John P. Carroll; lower photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN

