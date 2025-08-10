You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crash blocks traffic on Yarmouth Road headed into Hyannis

Vehicle crash blocks traffic on Yarmouth Road headed into Hyannis

August 10, 2025



HYANNIS – A motor vehicle crash caused traffic disruptions heading into Hyannis about 3 PM Sunday. Traffic on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) was being detoured at Camp Street. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating if one vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane then over corrected crashing into a tree. Shortly after 4 PM the roadway reopened.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 