Vehicle crash blocks traffic on Yarmouth Road headed into Hyannis





HYANNIS – A motor vehicle crash caused traffic disruptions heading into Hyannis about 3 PM Sunday. Traffic on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) was being detoured at Camp Street. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating if one vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane then over corrected crashing into a tree. Shortly after 4 PM the roadway reopened.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN