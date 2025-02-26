You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes after nearly hitting Dennis Police cruiser head-on

Vehicle crashes after nearly hitting Dennis Police cruiser head-on

February 26, 2025

DENNIS – A vehicle reportedly nearly collided head-on with a Dennis Police cruiser before crashing in Dennis. The incident happened sometime after 10 PM Tuesday on Lower County Road at Lighthouse Road. Two people were evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Dennis Police called for Harwich Police to investigate the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 