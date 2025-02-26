DENNIS – A vehicle reportedly nearly collided head-on with a Dennis Police cruiser before crashing in Dennis. The incident happened sometime after 10 PM Tuesday on Lower County Road at Lighthouse Road. Two people were evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Dennis Police called for Harwich Police to investigate the crash.
Vehicle crashes after nearly hitting Dennis Police cruiser head-on
February 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
