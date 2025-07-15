You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes deep into woods on Scusset Beach Road in Bourne

Vehicle crashes deep into woods on Scusset Beach Road in Bourne

July 14, 2025

BOURNE – A vehicle crashed deep into the woods in Bourne sometime after 10 PM Monday. The collision happened on Scusset Beach Road at the roundabout. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the woods before being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 