BOURNE – A vehicle crashed deep into the woods in Bourne sometime after 10 PM Monday. The collision happened on Scusset Beach Road at the roundabout. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the woods before being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.
Vehicle crashes deep into woods on Scusset Beach Road in Bourne
July 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
