You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into construction zone on Route 25

Vehicle crashes into construction zone on Route 25

January 23, 2025

WAREHAM – A vehicle reportedly collided with a construction vehicle and a Mass State Police cruiser on Route 25 in Wareham sometime after 8:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened eastbound at milemarker 3. The trooper and construction workers were not injured. The vehicle continued into the woodline. The left lane was blocked and traffic delays were likely in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

