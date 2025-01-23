WAREHAM – A vehicle reportedly collided with a construction vehicle and a Mass State Police cruiser on Route 25 in Wareham sometime after 8:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened eastbound at milemarker 3. The trooper and construction workers were not injured. The vehicle continued into the woodline. The left lane was blocked and traffic delays were likely in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle crashes into construction zone on Route 25
January 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Habitat Seeking Donations To Match Donor Benefitting Outer Cape House
- Barnstable Invites Public To Discuss Sewer Expansion
- Gov. Healey Files FY26 Budget Targeting Affordability and Transportation
- ARL Issues Bird Flu Pet Precautions
- Webinar On Vineyard Wind Further Postponed
- Barnstable County Assembly Prepares For Charter Review
- Barnstable County Enrolls In AARP’s Network Of Age Friendly Communities
- Massachusetts District Finds Next US Attorney
- Cape Republicans Call for Expulsion of State Rep. Chris Flanagan
- Wareham Woman Sentenced to 4 Years for Fentanyl Distribution Resulting in Death
- Keating Explains Why He Did Not Attend Trump Inauguration
- President Trump Suspends New Wind Leases
- Bourne Wants Public Feedback On Recreational Areas