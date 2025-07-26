You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into Falmouth GYM building

July 26, 2025

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck the Planet Fitness building on Davis Straits about 10 AM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Officials were checking the extent of damage to a pillar. Further details were not immediately available.

