FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck the Planet Fitness building on Davis Straits about 10 AM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Officials were checking the extent of damage to a pillar. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle crashes into Falmouth GYM building
July 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
