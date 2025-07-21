You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into house in Provincetown

July 21, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle crashed into a house in Provincetown shortly after 8:30 AM Monday. Officials responded to a Kimberly Lane location and found damage to a wall of the home. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. A building inspector was called to the scene to check the structural integrity. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

