PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle crashed into a house in Provincetown shortly after 8:30 AM Monday. Officials responded to a Kimberly Lane location and found damage to a wall of the home. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. A building inspector was called to the scene to check the structural integrity. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle crashes into house in Provincetown
July 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
