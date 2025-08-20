You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into parked Jeep in Harwich

August 20, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A Toyota Camry apparently lost control and crashed into a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Harwich shortly before 4 PM. The collision happened in the 1200 block of Orleans-harwich Road (Route 39) just west of Depot Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.

