HARWICH – A Toyota Camry apparently lost control and crashed into a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Harwich shortly before 4 PM. The collision happened in the 1200 block of Orleans-harwich Road (Route 39) just west of Depot Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
Vehicle crashes into parked Jeep in Harwich
August 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- No swimming at Yarmouth town beaches amid Hurricane Erin
- Falmouth developing plan for wastewater outfall pipe
- Music Director appointed at Cape Symphony after international search
- Towns urge hurricane preparedness as Erin passes east coast
- Barnstable Commissioners honor local businesswoman, discuss County Complex overhaul
- Housing Assistance is running a class for first-time homebuyers
- Steamship Authority expects possible service disruptions from Hurricane Erin
- Wareham man wins $4M game on lottery ticket bought in Bourne
- Falmouth Road Race wraps 53rd year
- Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money
- State restores funding for Healthy Incentives Program, providing access to fruits & vegetables
- Herring River Estuary Restoration receives funding boost
- LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal