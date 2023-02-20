You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into sign in Falmouth

February 20, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A vehicle went off the road and crash into a sign in Falmouth. The crash happened about 1 AM Monday at the 600 block of Main Street (Route 28) near Nye Road. One person was extrication from the vehicle and transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. A fire hydrant was also struck. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

