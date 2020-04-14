HYANNIS – Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a BMW SUV apparently lost control and went off the road and struck the sign to the Super Stop & Stop at Route 132 and Attuck’s Lane in Hyannis The driver was not injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle crashes into Stop & Shop sign in Hyannis
April 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Additional 113 Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed by State
- Tokyo Has No ‘Plan B’ for Another Olympic Postponement
- New Trump Panel to Explore Path to Reopening US Economy
- Massachusetts Joins Multistate Pact on Post-Virus Economy
- MBTA Ridership, Revenue Plunges During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Grant Fund for Artists During Pandemic Established
- Community Rallies Around Cape Cinema During Virus Outbreak
- Cooperative Bank Giving Back During Virus Outbreak
- Barnstable County Health Officials Say COVID-19 Peak Coming Soon
- Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind Launch Offshore Wind Challenge
- Keating, Barnstable Officials Highlight Mental Health Resources During Outbreak
- Better Business Bureau Warns About Facebook Quiz Scams
- Orleans Wants Its Residents to Complete U.S. 2020 Census