Vehicle crashes into Stop & Shop sign in Hyannis

Vehicle crashes into Stop & Shop sign in Hyannis

April 14, 2020


HYANNIS – Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a BMW SUV apparently lost control and went off the road and struck the sign to the Super Stop & Stop at Route 132 and Attuck’s Lane in Hyannis The driver was not injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

