WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle apparently lost control and crashed into a tree in the median of Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 11:15 AM Westbound just past exit 65 (Route 149). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A victim was treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle crashes into tree in median of Route 6 in West Barnstable
March 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
