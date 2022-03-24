You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into tree in median of Route 6 in West Barnstable

Vehicle crashes into tree in median of Route 6 in West Barnstable

March 24, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle apparently lost control and crashed into a tree in the median of Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 11:15 AM Westbound just past exit 65 (Route 149). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A victim was treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 