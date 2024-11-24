You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into woods and overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable

Vehicle crashes into woods and overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable

November 23, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle crashed into to the woods and overturned in Barnstable. It happened on Route 6 westbound at the Route 132 offramp sometime after 11:30 PM Saturday. The driver had to be extricated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

