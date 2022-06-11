BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 westbound between exit 59 (Route 130) and the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 11 AM Saturday morning. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle crashes into woods before Sagamore Bridge
June 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
