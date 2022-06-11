You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into woods before Sagamore Bridge

Vehicle crashes into woods before Sagamore Bridge

June 11, 2022

BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 westbound between exit 59 (Route 130) and the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 11 AM Saturday morning. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

