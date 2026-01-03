You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle discovered in drainage ditch in Barnstable

Vehicle discovered in drainage ditch in Barnstable

January 3, 2026

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle was discovered partially in the water of a drainage ditch in Barnstable Saturday morning. The incident unfolded about 8 AM Saturday at Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Shootflying Hill Road. No on was found in the area of the vehicle. Barnstable Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

