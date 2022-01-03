FALMOUTH – A vehicle erupted into flames after a rollover crash in Falmouth sometime before 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on the Route 28 northbound ramp to Thomas B. Landers Road. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. State and Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle erupts into flames after rollover crash in Falmouth
January 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
