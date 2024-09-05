DENNIS – A vehicle fire late Thursday morning briefly shut down a section of Route 28 in Dennis. The fire was reported at a location near Shad Hole Road. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the residence at the location. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle fire briefly shuts down Route 28 in Dennis
September 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Massachusetts State Police Colonel Has Local Ties
- Eighth Ride For Opioid Addiction Recovery Returns Sunday
- Second EEE Sample Confirmed in Provincetown
- WATCH: How Does 5 Years Documenting Sharks off Cape Cod Change Your Perspective? More with Nick Budabin
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans F1-Style Race Celebrates Second Summer and Local Nonprofits
- Recount Sought In Local State Senate Race
- Cape Climate Resiliency and Habitat Restoration Gets $15M Boost
- Studio G Looking for Sustainability in Affordable Housing Designs
- Sandwich Boardwalk Opens After Long Wait
- Work Begins on Provincetown Water Main Installation
- Cape Towns Issue Advisories Regarding Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Amid Heightened Concerns
- Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.
- WATCH: Tackling Cape Cod’s Shark Question