Vehicle fire briefly shuts down Route 28 in Dennis

September 5, 2024

DENNIS – A vehicle fire late Thursday morning briefly shut down a section of Route 28 in Dennis. The fire was reported at a location near Shad Hole Road. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the residence at the location. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

