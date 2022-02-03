YARMOUTH – A pickup truck caught fire on Route 28 in Yarmouth at Baker Square about 8:30 PM Wednesday evening. The fire prompted the closure of that section of Route 28. Because Yarmouth Fire was handling multiple calls, a Hyannis engine responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Photos by Yarmouth Fire/CWN
Vehicle fire closes Route 28 at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
February 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
