SANDWICH – A vehicle fire and a crash slowed the commute on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich Thursday evening. A pickup was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene on the exit 3 off ramp from Route 6 to Quaker Meetinghouse Road about 7:30 PM. No one was injured in the crash but while crews were mopping up that scene, a crash happened in the backed up traffic. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle fire, crash snarl traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
June 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
