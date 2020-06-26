Vehicle fire, crash snarl traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A vehicle fire and a crash slowed the commute on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich Thursday evening. A pickup was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene on the exit 3 off ramp from Route 6 to Quaker Meetinghouse Road about 7:30 PM. No one was injured in the crash but while crews were mopping up that scene, a crash happened in the backed up traffic. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.