You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

Vehicle fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

February 5, 2025

SANDWICH – A vehicle was reported fully involved on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 8:30 AM Wednesday. The fire was eastbound near the Route 130 exit. The vehicle occupants were able to get out of the car and were reported uninjured. Morning commuters should expect heavy delays in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 