SANDWICH – A vehicle was reported fully involved on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 8:30 AM Wednesday. The fire was eastbound near the Route 130 exit. The vehicle occupants were able to get out of the car and were reported uninjured. Morning commuters should expect heavy delays in the area.
Vehicle fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich
February 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Releases Early Martha’s Vineyard Bookings
- RFK Jr. Appears on Track to Become US Health Secretary as he Wins Key Republican Senator’s Support
- Court Restores Protections for Endangered Whale Species to Prevent Entanglement in Fishing Gear
- LISTEN: Cape Leaders Talk with Healey Administration on Future Under Trump, County Budgets
- Cape Cod Healthcare Lead Elected Chair of Mass Association
- Cyr Points Out Ramifications Of Trump’s Executive Actions
- Bird Flu Response Continues In Plymouth
- Assembly Of Delegates Discussing Proposal To Close Cape Mental Health Center
- Culvert, Manhole Project Underway On Setucket Road In Yarmouth
- Cape Cod Mall Cinema Space Gets Ready for Bill Hanney Move In
- YMCA Cape Cod Closes On Upper Cape Site
- Governor Healey Warns About Cost Increases From Trump Tariffs
- Ten Sea Turtles Cared For By New England Aquarium Released In Florida