Vehicle fire slows traffic at busy Mashpee intersection

July 19, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A pickup truck caught fire sometime after 4 PM in Mashpee. It happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Old Barnstable Road. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area until the fire was put out and the vehicle towed.

