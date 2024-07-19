MASHPEE – A pickup truck caught fire sometime after 4 PM in Mashpee. It happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Old Barnstable Road. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area until the fire was put out and the vehicle towed.
Vehicle fire slows traffic at busy Mashpee intersection
July 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
