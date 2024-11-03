You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

November 3, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A fully involved vehicle fire was reported in Hyannis about 5:15 PM Sunday. The fire happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Airport Road. No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured until the fire was put out and the vehicle towed away.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 