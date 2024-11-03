HYANNIS – A fully involved vehicle fire was reported in Hyannis about 5:15 PM Sunday. The fire happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Airport Road. No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured until the fire was put out and the vehicle towed away.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis
November 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Farms, Shellfishers Receive State Funds Advancing Food Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – Independent Joe van Nes Talks Cape and Islands State Senate Campaign
- Provincetown To Unveil Final Plan For Rejuvenated Corridor
- Cape Cod Investor Sentenced For Stock Fraud
- Local Leaders Say State Tourism Report Could Help Canal Bridges, Broadband and More
- Free Tuition Program At Massachusetts Community Colleges Has Grown
- State Provides Millions for Cape Coastal Resilience
- Federal Government Accepts Bids For Offshore Wind Sites Off MA Coast
- State Reveals Tourism Stats, Cape Cod a Major Driver of Revenue and Employment
- Woman Found Not Guilty In Cape Murder Case
- Updated: Officials Ready for Cold Stunned Turtles to Wash Ashore
- New Davenport Proposal Blends Housing and Preservation in West Harwich
- WATCH: What is ‘Island Pickle’ Going Before Commission Today Before Building?