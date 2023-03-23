WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fire temporarily shut down traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 12:15 PM Thursday. The fire was reported westbound between Exit 68 (Route 132) and Exit 65 (Route 149). No injuries were reported.
Vehicle fire stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable
March 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
