You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Vehicle fire stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

March 23, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fire temporarily shut down traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 12:15 PM Thursday. The fire was reported westbound between Exit 68 (Route 132) and Exit 65 (Route 149). No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 