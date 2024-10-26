You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire temporarily closes Route 6 in Sandwich

October 25, 2024

SANDWICH – A fully involved car fire temporarily shutdown Route 6 in Sandwich. The vehicle ended up in the woods on the westbound side just past the Chase Road exit shortly before 9 PM Friday. The driver was able to escape the vehicle and no injuries were reported. Both lanes were blocked until the fire was knocked down. Further details were not immediately available.

