SANDWICH – A fully involved car fire temporarily shutdown Route 6 in Sandwich. The vehicle ended up in the woods on the westbound side just past the Chase Road exit shortly before 9 PM Friday. The driver was able to escape the vehicle and no injuries were reported. Both lanes were blocked until the fire was knocked down. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle fire temporarily closes Route 6 in Sandwich
October 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
