Vehicle fire temporarily closes Station Avenue in Yarmouth

May 16, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – A section of Station Avenue near Old Townhouse Road was closed for a time due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported shortly after noon Thursday by Advanced Auto. No injuries were reported. Traffic was rerouted until the vehicle could be towed.

