YARMOUTH – A section of Station Avenue near Old Townhouse Road was closed for a time due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported shortly after noon Thursday by Advanced Auto. No injuries were reported. Traffic was rerouted until the vehicle could be towed.
Vehicle fire temporarily closes Station Avenue in Yarmouth
May 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
