You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle goes into woods, overturns on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Vehicle goes into woods, overturns on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

October 19, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods and overturned. The collision happened on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Traffic slowdowns were reported approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 