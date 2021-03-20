You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle goes off road ends up on its side in Falmouth

Vehicle goes off road ends up on its side in Falmouth

March 19, 2021

FALMOUTH – A vehicle went off the road into the woods and rolled on its side in Falmouth around 11:30 PM Friday evening. The crash happened in the 400 block of Currier Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

