YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly lost control and went over the guardrail into the median on Route 6 in Yarmouth shortly before 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened eastbound before Union Street/Station Avenue (Exit 75). Firefighters extricated the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The left lane was blocked causing traffic slowdowns in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle goes over guardrail on Route 6 in Yarmouth
June 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
