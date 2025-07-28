You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle hits building in Osterville

Vehicle hits building in Osterville

July 28, 2025

OSTERVILLE – A vehicle hit a building in Osterville sometime after 8:30 AM Monday. Fire crews responded to a commercial building at 4 Wianno Avenue and determined a window had been blown out but no apparent structural damage. The driver was not injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

