OSTERVILLE – A vehicle hit a building in Osterville sometime after 8:30 AM Monday. Fire crews responded to a commercial building at 4 Wianno Avenue and determined a window had been blown out but no apparent structural damage. The driver was not injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Vehicle hits building in Osterville
July 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
