Vehicle hits gas meter prompting evacuation of Hyannis restaurant

December 28, 2024

HTANNIS – A vehicle struck a gas meter on a building in Hyannis. It happened about 6:35 AM Saturday at The Daily Paper at 546  Main Street. The popular breakfast restaurant was evacuated until National Grid could secure the gas. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

