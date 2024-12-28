HTANNIS – A vehicle struck a gas meter on a building in Hyannis. It happened about 6:35 AM Saturday at The Daily Paper at 546 Main Street. The popular breakfast restaurant was evacuated until National Grid could secure the gas. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Vehicle hits gas meter prompting evacuation of Hyannis restaurant
December 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – 2024 in Review, New Years with Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest
- D-Y Schools Invited To Mass School Building Authority
- Bourne Mobile Home Lawsuit Remanded
- State Provides Funding For Additional Winter Shelter Beds
- Winning Names Picked For MassDOT Snowplows
- Advertisements Being Brought Back To Steamship Authority Boats
- Upper Cape YMCA Sees More Donations After $10 Million Gift
- Third Right Whale Seen Entangled In One Week, Raising Extinction Concerns
- Addiction Center In Hyannis Closing, Governor Signs Bill Expanding Coverage For Substance Abuse Treatment
- Pet Cat Found After Several Months Lost On Cape
- Marconi Beach Stairs Have Been Fully Funded
- SouthCoast Wind Has Been Approved
- Study Identifies Most Dangerous Route 6 and Route 28 Interchanges