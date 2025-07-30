Vehicle infractions lead to drug arrest in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A Yarmouth Police Sergeant was on patrol Monday evening, at about 9:45 p.m., when he noticed a white Mercury Grand Marquis pass by him with an inoperable license plate light.

The sergeant turned around to conduct a traffic stop and after running the plate, discovered the car’s inspection had expired seven months earlier. The sergeant stopped the car on West Yarmouth Road near the Route 28 intersection.

While interacting with the driver, an officer observed a crack pipe on the passenger side floor. Additional officers arrived and throughout the investigation, located a clear plastic bag with approximately 4.75 grams of crack cocaine, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, and drug packaging materials. The driver and only occupant of the car, Vincent Silva, 29, of Eastham was placed under arrest. This is the second time Silva has been arrested by the Yarmouth Police in two weeks for drug possession and distribution charges.

Silva was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C Controlled Substance. He was arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court and held on bail. Silva was issued a citation for the defective plate light and inspection violation.

The Yarmouth Police Department remains committed to proactively addressing drug related activity and protecting the safety of the community.