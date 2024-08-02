You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle narrowly misses going in water after Bourne crash

Vehicle narrowly misses going in water after Bourne crash

August 2, 2024

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash sent one car down an embankment narrowly avoiding going into the water in Bourne. It happened late Friday afternoon on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

