Vehicle overturned at entrance to Yarmouth Disposal area

March 21, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Just after 3 PM Friday a vehicle entering the Yarmouth Disposal Area on Forrest Road struck a tree and rolled over. The driver of the Toyota Camry was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

